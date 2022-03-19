 
Saturday March 19, 2022
Covid-19 is ‘far from over’: WHO

By AFP
March 19, 2022

GENEVA: A World Health Organisation spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the Covid-19 was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data. The UN has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year but it would depend on how quickly we meet its target.

