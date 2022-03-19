Covid-19 is ‘far from over’: WHO

GENEVA: A World Health Organisation spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the Covid-19 was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data. The UN has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year but it would depend on how quickly we meet its target.
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday opened the world’s longest suspension bridge over the...
TAIPEI: Chinese and US warships sailed through the flashpoint Taiwan Strait on Friday, Taipei and Washington’s...
ISTANBUL: The EU said on Friday it was not applying a double standard towards refugees from Ukraine compared to Syria,...
WASHINGTON: Nasa’s massive new rocket eased onto its launchpad on Friday, ready for a battery of tests that will...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Friday appealed to the United States not to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from its...
SOFIA: Bulgaria’s foreign ministry on Friday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats for breaching...
