Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s foreign ministry on Friday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats for breaching international conventions on diplomatic ties.
The wording used by the ministry is often a reference to espionage. Sofia expelled two Russian diplomats earlier this month for similar reasons. The EU and Nato member has strong economic ties with Russia but several alleged cases of espionage have hurt links since October 2019.
The latest expulsions come as relations between the West and Moscow hit a new low over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has spawned unprecedented sanctions and seen Moscow diplomatically isolated.
GENEVA: A World Health Organisation spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the Covid-19 was a long way off,...
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday opened the world’s longest suspension bridge over the...
TAIPEI: Chinese and US warships sailed through the flashpoint Taiwan Strait on Friday, Taipei and Washington’s...
ISTANBUL: The EU said on Friday it was not applying a double standard towards refugees from Ukraine compared to Syria,...
WASHINGTON: Nasa’s massive new rocket eased onto its launchpad on Friday, ready for a battery of tests that will...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Friday appealed to the United States not to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from its...
Comments