Skeleton of Spanish man found in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia: A skeleton found in a house on the resort island of Bali is the remains of an elderly Spanish man last seen more than six years ago, Indonesian police said on Friday.
The man’s identity was confirmed after a hospital in the provincial capital Denpasar conducted a series of tests on the bones following their discovery this week by an Indonesian man claiming to be his adopted son.
"It has been confirmed that the skeleton belonged to a foreigner from Spain, Mario Llobet Esteban," local police chief I Ketut Sugiarta Yoga told AFP, saying the man was born in 1945. Esteban’s remains were found on Monday when Anang Firdaus, who had not been in contact with the elderly man for years, went to his rented house in Badung district.
GENEVA: A World Health Organisation spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the Covid-19 was a long way off,...
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday opened the world’s longest suspension bridge over the...
TAIPEI: Chinese and US warships sailed through the flashpoint Taiwan Strait on Friday, Taipei and Washington’s...
ISTANBUL: The EU said on Friday it was not applying a double standard towards refugees from Ukraine compared to Syria,...
WASHINGTON: Nasa’s massive new rocket eased onto its launchpad on Friday, ready for a battery of tests that will...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Friday appealed to the United States not to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from its...
Comments