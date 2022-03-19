Skeleton of Spanish man found in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia: A skeleton found in a house on the resort island of Bali is the remains of an elderly Spanish man last seen more than six years ago, Indonesian police said on Friday.

The man’s identity was confirmed after a hospital in the provincial capital Denpasar conducted a series of tests on the bones following their discovery this week by an Indonesian man claiming to be his adopted son.

"It has been confirmed that the skeleton belonged to a foreigner from Spain, Mario Llobet Esteban," local police chief I Ketut Sugiarta Yoga told AFP, saying the man was born in 1945. Esteban’s remains were found on Monday when Anang Firdaus, who had not been in contact with the elderly man for years, went to his rented house in Badung district.