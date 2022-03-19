Moderna seeks US approval of second Covid booster

WASHINGTON: Moderna announced on Friday it had asked the United States drug regulator for emergency authorization for a second booster shot of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine for all adults.

The request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would "allow for a fourth dose of our #Covid19 vaccine in adults 18 years of age and older who have received an initial booster" of any approved Covid jab, Moderna said on Twitter.

The request comes days after Pfizer-BioNTech, makers of the other Covid mRNA vaccine, also requested emergency approval for a second booster shot, but their request was limited to adults aged 65 and older.