Lebanon PM says judges stoking tension within country

BEIRUT: Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that actions taken by some judges were heightening tensions in Lebanon, warning of potentially serious consequences for a country mired in a major financial collapse.

His statement followed judicial orders since March 14 that froze the assets of seven banks in three separate legal actions. On Thursday, the brother of the central bank governor was arrested on a charge of "complicity in illicit enrichment" in a case a judicial source said also involved Governor Riad Salameh. A lawyer for Raja Salameh declined to comment on the case on Friday, while the office of Riad Salameh's lawyer said he was not available for comment.

Without referring to any specific case, Mikati said the course of action taken by some judges was "pushing towards ominous tensions, and there are attempts to use this tension in election campaigns," referring to a parliamentary election in May.