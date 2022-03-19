Australia’s World Cup hopes hit as coach tests positive

SYDNEY: Australia suffered a major setback Friday ahead of their must-win World Cup qualifier against Japan next week with coach Graham Arnold testing positive for Covid-19. Australia were already missing star playmaker Aaron Mooy after he too tested positive and was ruled out of the clash in Sydney on March 24.
