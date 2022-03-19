 
close
Saturday March 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Australia’s World Cup hopes hit as coach tests positive

By AFP
March 19, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia suffered a major setback Friday ahead of their must-win World Cup qualifier against Japan next week with coach Graham Arnold testing positive for Covid-19. Australia were already missing star playmaker Aaron Mooy after he too tested positive and was ruled out of the clash in Sydney on March 24.

Comments