Pakistan’s junior players move into pre-quarters

By our correspondent
Ag AFP
KARACHI: Pakistan’s four promising junior squash players moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $5000 Bangamata Squash Tournament in Chittagong, Bangladesh on Friday.
Fifth seed Noor Zaman beat wildcard Shahadat Hossain 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 in 21 minutes and seventh seed Hamza Sharif defeated unseeded Hamza Ibn Saleheen 11-7, 11-1, 11-5 in 21 minutes.
Similarly, ninth seed Hamza Khan thrashed wildcard Runny Debnath 11-6, 11-8, 11-3 in 12 minutes and eighth seed Ashab Irfan smashed 16th seed Varun Johnny from India 11-0, 11-2, 11-1 in 11 minutes. However, 14th seed Haseeb Taj gave walkover to India’s Jamal Sakib.
