Malaysian referee flouts rules in Karachi Open

KARACHI: A referee from Malaysia grossly violated the ‘injury time’ rule in an important quarterfinal match at the ongoing $50,000 Karachi Squash Open here.

Naved Kashif Khan from Malaysia allowed 3-minute injury time out to fifth seed Shahjahan Khan from the US despite that he did not incur any sort of injury. This decision of the referee also shocked Khan’s opponent second seed Youssef Soliman from Egypt and he appeared shocked.

“Professional Squash Association disallows players to go out of the court [or leave the court] during the competition on any pretext other than injury,” said a local coach. He added that Khan was allowed time out without incurring any injury prescribed in PSA rules book and perhaps he went out for some ‘coaching tips’ from his coach.”This on-site coaching is not allowed, hence players sometimes fake injuries to take time out for getting coaching tips especially when they are losing,” reasoned the coach.

He added that another reason why PSA has banned this on-site coaching was due to the Covid-19 related restrictions but unfortunately this was not followed here at such a prestigious event.

The coach added that the rules and regulations in this event should have been observed strictly as Karachi Open is a bronze category event of PSA and many top players from the world including former world champions are playing in this event.

When asked, Naved Kashif appeared rude said to this scribe that he did not violate any rule by allowing Khan 3-minute injury time. It is pertinent to mention here that Khan lost to Soliman 8-11, 3-11, 7-11 after playing a quite frustrated game as he hit too many ‘tins’ and ‘out balls’.

Besides, Soliman was not happy with the refereeing of Naved and he continuously protested on the ‘let’ decision by him that favoured Khan. Also, a continuous beep of some strange sound in the court also disturbed Soliman and he many times pointed out this to the referee but to no avail.