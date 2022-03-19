Nadal beats Kyrgios in thriller to reach semis

INDIAN WELLS: Rafael Nadal left Nick Kyrgios frustrated and fuming with a 7-6 (7/0), 4-7, 6-4 victory in the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters on Thursday.

The unflappable Spaniard, who claimed a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, improved to 19-0 in 2022 and notched his sixth win in nine career meetings against the mercurial Aussie, who surrendered the first set on a point penalty, raged at the chair umpire over the disruptive crowd and even had a testy exchange with actor Ben Stiller.

Nick Kyrgios lashed out when questioned about a frustration-fueled fling of his racquet that sent a ballboy ducking for cover on Thursday after the Australian’s crushing loss to Rafael Nadal at the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters.

Kyrgios insisted the ugly incident was barely worthy of comment, and not on the scale, for example, of ATP colleague Alexander Zverev’s meltdown in Mexico, that saw the German fined $40,000 for bashing an umpire’s chair with his racquet.

“Did I throw my racquet anywhere near him (the ballboy) originally,” Kyrgios said. “It landed a meter from my foot and skidded and nearly hit him. “I’m human. Things happen like that. It was an accident. It most definitely wasn’t like Zverev. It was a complete accident. I didn’t hit him, thankfully. It wasn’t my intention.

“So, thankfully, he’s OK.” Nadal and Kyrgios had already shaken hands, and the Spaniard didn’t see him throw the racquet after the match.

“I think Nick had a great attitude during the whole match in terms of fighting spirit, and of course he has his personality, his character,” Nadal said. “Sometimes he does things that I don’t like, but I respect because of different character, different kind of points of view, and different kind of education.”

“This one hurts, because I know that no matches that I played before this are going to get talked about, and it’s been the story of my career,” said Kyrgios. “I played three bloody good matches,” added the Australian, who hadn’t dropped a set before the quarters and saw off eighth-seeded Casper Ruud in the third round before getting a walkover into the final eight.

“I beat one of the guys that had like nearly 60 wins last year and no one remembered that. And everyone will just remember that time where Kyrgios lost to Rafa at Indian Wells or the time that he threw the racquet.

“People like you spoil sport,” he sniped at a reporter with the temerity to ask about his petulant post-match demonstration. “It’s not fair, but at the same time that’s just the type of personality I am to the sport,” he added.

But Kyrgios’s bad-boy reputation hasn’t come from nowhere. Although he distanced himself from Zverev, who also received an eight-week suspended ban from the ATP, Kyrgios himself received a 16-week suspended ban after verbally attacking an umpire and smashing two racquets at the Cincinnati Masters in 2019.

In January his run to the Australian Open men’s doubles title with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis was marked by Kyrgios’s racquet-smashing, finger-flipping performance in a semi-final win. Kyrgios insisted that the intense atmosphere of the match on the massive Stadium Court at Indian Wells was “amazing.”

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz toppled defending Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie to reach his first ATP Masters semi-final on Thursday and a dream matchup with idol Rafael Nadal.The 18-year-old roared back in both sets to beat Norrie 6-4, 6-3 and become the second-youngest Indian Wells ATP semi-finalist ever, behind a 17-year-old Andre Agassi in 1988.”I have no words to describe my feelings right now,” said Alcaraz, who fired 31 winners to come out on top in a tense duel that featured five breaks of serve in each set.Alcaraz was down a break twice in the opening set, but won the last three games and pocketed the set on his third break point.