Pakistan beat BD in Blind Cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan overpowered Bangladesh by seven wickets in the Triangular T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament in Sharjah on Friday.Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to only 99 runs on the board for the loss of 9 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Sahidul Islam was the main scorer with 23 runs.In reply, Pakistan chased down the target of 100 runs with ease in just 10.5 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Mohsin Khan was the star with the bat as well; he scored 35 off 25 balls and Riasat Khan made 28 runs off 13 balls.