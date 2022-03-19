Two-way tie in PGF International Ladies Golf

ISLAMABAD: Rimsha Ijaz (Raya) and Thitikrn Thapasit (Thailand) emerged early leaders in the gold category of the 5th PGF International Ladies Golf Championship that sprang into action at the Islamabad Golf Course Friday.

Both the ladies fired two over par 74 respectively in a contrasting style on the opening day to get an early advantage. It was all going well for Thapasit to hold the forte for a solo first-round lead till the time she was seen dropping three shots on par-five hole No 18 to end up on even kneel with Rimsha.

Thai lady had three birdies on Hole No 8-10 and 12 and lost another stroke on Hole No 14, before carding triple bogey on the last hole to get a score of two over for the opening day of the 54-hole competition. Rimsha on the other hand was more consistent in her approach on the opening day firing.

She birdied Hole No 5, 15 and 17 and was seen losing stroke each on Hole No 2, 4, 18 besides playing a double bogie on Hole No 12.

As many fourteen ladies turned up for a three-day Gold Category event. Thailand’s Mana Ssanan ended the day with four over 76 with Nida Mir (Qatar) 79 further three-stroke behind. Humna Amjad (81) was nine over following the event-full day.

On the second day (Saturday), ladies’ silver and bronze categories will also get underway. These categories will be contested over 36 holes. Also on the cards from the second day onward is the junior ladies’ event to be contested over nine holes.