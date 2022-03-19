JI to stage march on Sunday to raise concern over city’s issues

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter would organise a march tomorrow (Sunday) against the rising lawlessness in the city and for all due rights of the megalopolis.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced this while addressing a press conference at the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum on Friday. The rally would start at the Mazar-e-Quaid and culminate at the Liaquatabad Supermarket after passing through Lasbela, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth, Federal B Area and other localities.

He said that residents of Karachi would welcome the JI caravan at various spots while huge political gatherings will be held in the Hyderi and Liaquatabad Supermarket areas. Rehman urged the people of Karachi to participate in the march along with their families. “The next course of action of the Karachi Rights Movement will be announced at the culmination of the historic march,” he said.

Talking about the national political arena, the JI city chief said that the law and order situation across Sindh, particularly Karachi, had worsened but politics around the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan had distracted the focus of the nation from local issues.

He opined that political parties, particularly the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), were playing a nefarious game of interests. He alleged that both the Pakistan Peoples Party and MQM had been involved in plundering the resources of Karachi but they always failed to deliver.

“Unfortunately, the MQM attempted to cash on its party politics, instead of public issues while dealing with the government and other parties on the issue of no confidence,” the JI leader said. He added that the JI believed in democracy and democratic conduct and at the same time, it condemned dirty politics.

The law and order situation in the city was deteriorating as street crime and other sort of lawlessness was rampant in the megalopolis despite the presence of law enforcement agencies, he lamented. He said that a sense of insecurity had been prevailing among people due to the prevailing situation.