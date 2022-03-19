People of Sindh to flock to D-Chowk on March 27, says Haleem Adil Sheikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leaders on Friday said a large number of people of Sindh were ready to depart for Islamabad to attend the PTI’s power show scheduled for March 27 in D-Chowk in a bid to express solidarity with the prime minister.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the leader of the Muslim Ummah as he raised at international fora the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat and played pivotal role in the passage of a historical resolution against Islamophobia in the United Nations,” said Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, at the assembly building. PTI MPAs Saeed Afridi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Rabistan Khan and others accompanied him.

Sheikh said the PM was the leader who gave Pakistan a sovereign and independent foreign policy by saying absolutely no to the question of handing over airbases to a foreign power. “The entire Muslim Ummah and Pakistani nation acknowledge his courageous policy and salute him for his indomitable approach.”

He added that people across the country had been expressing solidarity with the PM and were eager to attend what he said an unprecedented public gathering in D-Chowk.

“People from Sindh in a large number are ready to depart for the federal capital and a caravan of over one thousand vehicles is being prepared while a train is booked as well,” Sheikh claimed.

He claimed that the Sindh House Islamabad was being used for the ignoble cause of facilitating horse-trading and it had created across the country a negative perception of Sindh causing embarrassment to the people of the province.

“Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed her life for the cause of democracy while her son Bilawal Zardari was brokering horse-trading in Pakistan with the slogan ‘Lotacracy is the best revenge’,” he said in a satirical tone.

Sheikh said that legal action must be taken against parliamentarians who were crossing the floor under the Article 63-1(a) of the Constitution. Tabling a no-confidence motion was the right of parliamentary parties but they had no right to bribe and buy members of other parties, he added.

The entire nation was witnessing that all the thieves and plunderers of the national exchequer had been exposed and they had joined hands, he remarked, adding that the nation was supporting Imran Khan’s endeavours who was confronting the gang of robbers.

Governor’s rule

Responding to a query, the opposition leader stated that like the no-trust motion, the governor’s rule was a constitutional option and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had both exercised it in the past.

“Asif Zardari imposed the governor’s rule in Punjab to de-seat Shahbaz Sharif while Nawaz government had enforced a super governor’s rule in Sindh in 1998 after the murder of Hakim Saeed by removing the party’s own CM Liaquat Jatoi,” Sheikh recalled.

He argued that when the governor’s rule could be imposed after the murder of Hakim Saeed, the killings of dozens of innocent citizens, inhuman incidents of murders of Nazim Jokhio, Fehmida Sial, and six people of the Bhand community along with the abuse of women in Naukot and universities at the hands of the ruling elite, vast scale corruption and land grabbing justified the enactment of the same constitutional option.

“Even if the federal government did not impose the governor’s rule in Sindh, Imran Khan will be the winner and the PTI will return again with a two-thirds majority in the 2023 general elections,” he maintained.

SSU

Sheikh said that at the time when law and order in Sindh was out of control, the PPP had deputed 475 personnel of the Sindh police in Islamabad. He called it a violation of constitutional provisions.

He alleged that the Special Security Unit (SSU) of the Sindh police was being used as the Zardari force for protection of sellers of conscience and ill-gotten money that was originally meant to be utilised for the welfare of the people of Sindh, and provision of health, education, roads, water and other basic facilities in the province.