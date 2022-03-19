One dead, five injured in Baldia Jirga shooting

A man died and five others were wounded in a clash between two groups in an area of Baldia on Friday. Responding to reports about a shooting, Moachko police rushed to Raees Kachiyala Goth, where they found six people critically wounded.
The police, with the help of rescue teams, transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where one of them, identified as Gul Muhammed, 40, succumbed to his injuries. The other injured persons were identified as Shaban, Pyaro, Jabal, Shehzada and Salman.
The initial investigation found that a Jirga was being held in the area to resolve a land dispute when an exchange of heated arguments took place between the two parties. This led to a brawl, during which some men pulled out weapons and opened fire. The police have launched a hunt for the shooters and those who had organised the Jirga.
