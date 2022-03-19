PSP announces support for embattled PM Imran Khan

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal announced on Friday his party would provide moral support to embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government in the current political situation in the country, despite having differences with him and the ruling party in the Centre.

“If the Imran Khan-led federal government’s alternative is the Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement in Sindh, then our moral support goes to Imran Khan and his government,” he said in a video statement while discussing the current political situation.

Kamal asked the premier to understand the MQM that he used to call “decent”. “PM Khan didn’t take any action against the rampant corruption of its mayor. The MQM is not only now standing with Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari to oust Imran Khan's government, but also openly sharing this conspiracy through the media,” he said.

The MQM, which had been claiming to get urban rights from the PPP for 40 years, was today joining hands with the same PPP to overthrow the federal government for the sake of its ministries and cases, he remarked. “Is the MQM demanding the three constitutional amendments proposed by the PSP that are essential for the security and development of Pakistan?” he asked, “No, they are only begging permission to reopen their offices, seeking ministries and a slot of governorship, and demanding withdrawal of their criminal cases.”