Sindh reports 3pc Covid positive cases

As many as 306 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Sindh during the last 24 hours when 9,995 tests were conducted, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily report on Friday.

Fortunately, no death was reported from anywhere in the province, where 8,091 people have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus at 1.4 per cent mortality rate in the past two years. So far, the CM said, 8,073,465 tests had been conducted, against which 569,681 people had tested positive. Of them, 97 per cent or 552,368 patients have recovered, including 170 overnight.

Currently 9,222 patients were said to be under treatment in the province: 9,140 in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 78 at different hospitals. The condition of 77 patients was stated to be critical, including four shifted onto ventilators.

If the 306 new cases, 92 were reported from Karachi. According to district-wise statistics, Karachi’s District South reported 45 cases, Hyderabad 38, Malir 26, Thatta 24, Sujawal 20, Jamshoro, Nawabshah and Noushehro Feroz 16 each, Larkana 14, Karachi’s District East 13, Dadu 10, Ghotki nine, Sanghar eight, District Korangi, Matiari and Shikarpur seven each, Sukkur and Umarkot six each, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan four each, Tando Allahyar, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas three each and Karachi’s District Central one case.

The report states that in the last 24 hours, 72,315 Covid vaccines had been given, while 48,748,318 or 88.73 per cent of people had been vaccinated till March 16, 2022.