Crackdown on amateur drivers

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets.
Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis ,Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal who has also appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children.
SSP (Traffic) has also directed SP Traffic Arif Hussain Shah and all Zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city. He directed to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.
He directed ITP’s teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers. The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists with helmets is to ensure their own safety as it should not be considered a punitive measure.
