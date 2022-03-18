‘No room for judges without jurisprudence’

Islamabad: “Judges who are not in touch with science cannot produce jurisprudence. As a judge, I feel this is a great judgement that has opened the gates of science to walk into our courtrooms,” said Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, while giving the keynote speech at a report launch commemorating the one year anniversary of the ‘Safia Bano judgement’, hosted by Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), says a press release.

“Before this judgement, there was no sensitivity towards mentally ill individuals in the system. The judgement speaks about the basic concept of human dignity. Human dignity encapsulates the notion that every person has inherent equal worth,” he added. JPP commemorated the one year anniversary of the historic ‘Safia Bano’ judgement, which banned the execution of mentally ill prisoners in Pakistan, with a report launch for their latest report titled “Trapped Inside: Mental Illness and Incarceration”. The report, launched in collaboration with Monash University Australia, aims to inform domestic and international stakeholders about the shortfalls in existing legal frameworks and the systemic flaws that compound the plight of the mentally ill in Pakistan’s criminal justice system. Bryce Hutchesson, the interim Australian High Commissioner, gave the second keynote speech at the event. The report launch included a panel discussion, with panelists such as Professor Dr. Mowadat Rana, who served as amicus curiae on the case, as well as NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha, IG Prisons Sindh Kazi Nazeer Ahmed, and Additional Advocate General Barrister Qasim Chohan.