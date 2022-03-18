‘UN double standard on Kashmir issue inappropriate’

Islamabad: The double standard of the United Nations on Kashmir issue, seeing the worst human rights violations, by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is inappropriate, said President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Senior Minister of the state, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

While addressing All Parties Kashmir Conference (APKC) held in Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK on Thursday, he said that consciences of United States and other global powers wake up in reaction to Sudan, East Timor and Algerian crises but remains dormant on Kashmir issue.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan warned that Kashmir dispute is a fire which could engulf the global peace.

He said that the international community supports the struggle of Kashmiris for their right for self-determination and Kashmiris were themselves engaged in efforts for their due rights. The PTI (AJK) president said that Muslim countries should make their trade with India conditional with resolution of Kashmir dispute.