GIK Institute, Karachi Electric to collaborate in research

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Karachi Electric (KE) have agreed to collaborate in the research field by benefiting from each other’s experience and expertise.

The agreement was reached when a delegation held talks with Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute here on Thursday.

The gathering was attended by pro-rectors, members of various faculties, and directors.

Dr Athar Osama led the Karachi Electric delegation. Later, they also addressed the faculty and students.

They said the KE is collaborating with leading universities across the country. The primary objective of their visit to GIK Institute was to establish a long-term partnership.

The team took great interest in innovation and the result-oriented research projects underway at GIK Institute.

“We are looking forward to meaningful cooperation and collaboration. We could provide financial support to PhD scholars,” said Dr Osama.

The rector replied: “Entering into joint research collaboration, we could perform pretty well. The GIK Institute could contribute at different capacities.”

Irtaza Khan, KE’s director, strategy, said: “The researchers would go through the different stages in working with KE’s team under the banner of a long-term partnership.”

Later, addressing the gathering, Dr Osama said the government should raise its investment in innovation, and encourage the researchers to meet the technological needs of the industry.

The public sector universities get more funds than the private universities, he lamented, adding the budget of the private institutions for research should also be hiked, creating an environment of competition among seats of higher education in the best interest of the country.

Prof Khalid said the collaboration would be at different levels, and the Institute faculty should also be engaged along with the students.

“We can sign a memorandum of understanding to have good working relations,” he said.

Earlier, in a detailed presentation on 7/11 + Innovation Challenge, Nida Jaffery, Head of Research and Innovation Strategy, said the industry has witnessed the introduction of the latest technology and innovative products.

She added that KE was inspired to incorporate innovation in its operations through research, innovative problem solving, and symbolic partnership with the country’s budding startup ecosystem.

Nida Jaffery invited both the faculty and students to participate in the 7/11 + Innovation Challenge.

This is an opportunity for them to display their research and innovation, and under the scheme, Rs3 million would be given to three toppers in this programme.