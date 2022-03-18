Four of family among 7 dead in accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Seven persons, including four of a family, were killed and as many sustained injuries when two vehicles collided near the Kulachi Morr on Draban Road on Thursday.
The sources said a vehicle carrying the members of a family was on its way to participate in the urs at Darbar Atal Sharif in Kulachi when it collided with a car. As a result, 14 persons sustained injuries.
The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital where seven of them succumbed to their injuries.
The dead included tribal elder and South Waziristan Contractors Association President Haji Banot Khan. The other deceased included Kamran Arain, Ghulam Yasin, Irfan Baloch and Muhammad Asif.
