Nine injured in Jamrud shooting

JAMRUD: Nine people were seriously injured over a land dispute between two families in the Ghundi area here on Thursday.
Local sources said when two families of Torkhel tribe opened fire on each other over a land dispute, injuring Niaz Ali, Ziarat Khan, Fazal Akbar, Noor Saleem, Haya Gul, Gul Amin, Sifat, Latif, and Daulat Khan. The locals rushed all the injured to a hospital while police registered the case.
