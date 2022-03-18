Journalists urged to counter drive against polio vaccine

LAKKI MARWAT: A daylong training workshop on the media’s role in the eradication of polio was held for the Bannu and Lakki Marwat journalists in Dera Ismail Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarfaraz Afridi of the World Health Organisation, Technical Focal Person Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund Communication Officer Shadab Younas, Dera Ismail Khan Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Wazir, Dr Andrew Etsano and National Professional Officer Dr Gedi Mohammad said Pakistan had been working hard for the last 30 years to eradicate the poliovirus with no polio cases reported in the last 19 months.

“We are very close to eradicating polio and the media is playing a vital role in raising awareness among the general public”, Dr Afridi said.

The speakers lamented that rumours had been spread among the people about polio and masses were being misled.

They went on to say that the media should play its role in countering these rumours.

“When reporting on the anti-polio or health sector, seek comments from relevant experts so that no mistakes are made”, said Shadab Younas.

“Although we are working for the betterment of the health of the children, it is still the people who oppose us”, deplored Dr Sarfaraz said.

“We need security. Our security personnel, the Health Department personnel assisting in the fight against polio, are being targeted. But the number of polio cases has come down drastically due to continuous anti-polio campaigns”, Dr Imtiaz said.

“Now we have to focus most of our attention on the nomads so that their children are not deprived of getting anti-polio drops as these people can cause the spread of the poliovirus”, Dr Sarfraz said.