Married man commits suicide

HARIPUR: A married man committed suicide over some marital dispute in the limits of Hattar Police Station, police said here on Thursday.
The officials of the Hattar Police Station quoted family sources as saying that Faizan, 23, son of Aurangzeb of Gulu Bani village went to his bedroom after an altercation with his wife over some unknown family matter.
He locked the bedroom from inside and shot at his temple. The family broke into his room and found him seriously injured. He was rushed to the Trauma Centre where the doctors pronounced him dead. Police registered the case and started an investigation.
