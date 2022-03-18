Ombudsperson Secretariat: KP govt to set up regional offices

PESHAWAR: The KP government will set up regional and sub-regional offices of the Provincial Ombudsperson Secretariat to facilitate the dispensation of justice to the common man.

Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan said this on Thursday in a meeting with the newly appointed Provincial Ombudsperson for the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rukhshanda Naz, said a handout.

The minister said the Ombudsperson Complex will be set up in Peshawar after acquiring suitable land.

During the minister-ombudsperson meeting, various issues were discussed under which several steps will be taken initially for the Ombudsperson Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to run mutual affairs and development.

Ombudsperson Rukhshanda Naz told the law minister after the implementation of “KP Enforcement of Women’s Rights to Property Act 2019”, the powers to investigate and deal with complaints had been given to the Ombudsperson Secretariat KP.

She said the number of cases against harassment of women at the workplace had increased as well.

“The matter of creation of vacancies and related human resources for speedy disposal of cases will be finalized soon with the Finance Department so that there is no hindrance to the delivery of justice,” she added.

Most of the complainants belong to very poor families who have scant resources to lodge a complaint and follow up and come to the Peshawar office for the case.

The regional and sub-regional offices of the Ombudsperson Secretariat will be set up to enhance the confidence of the people in the administration of the state by providing justice to them.

The law minister asked the ombudsperson to organize various seminars on Women Property Act in the merged districts so that the women of these districts could be made aware of it and women’s rights could be protected from being violated.

He said that awareness teams should be sent to all the districts, including the newly merged districts so that the people were fully aware of this act and women could be protected against denial of inheritance.