PTI senator wants governor’s rule imposed in Sindh

PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Mohammad Khan Mehsud has called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately impose Governor’s Rule in Sindh province.

In a statement, the PTI leader claimed that the PPP-led government was engaged in conspiracies by trying to buy the loyalties of parliamentarians through money from the provincial kitty to bring about a no-confidence move against the prime minister.

The blatant series of constitutional, legal and political violations against the federation is being carried out by the hand-picked Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the behest of his mentor Asif Zardari, he added.

He elaborated that credible reports pouring in from various sources revealed that thousands of Sindh policemen in plainclothes were on the way to Islamabad to put pressure on the federal government on the day of no-confidence motion by creating disorder and chaos in the capital city.

“Moreover, reports are circulating in varied quarters that many MNAs are being held hostages at Sindh House, Islamabad, under the custody of the Sindh Police and Zardari goons,” he claimed.

He drew the attention of the interior minister to take notice of the unfolding dangerous situation at Sindh House and demanded the deployment of Rangers and FC there in order to timely avert any confrontational situation planned by the Sindh government at the instructions of Zardari.