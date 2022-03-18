JI women wing launches Istehkam-i-Pakistan drive

MANSEHRA: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) women wing has launched the Istehkam-i-Pakistan campaign to bring the maximum female voters out of their houses to take part in the local government elections being held on March 31.

“The basic purpose of our drive is to sensitise female voters to take part in the electoral process and exercise their right of vote for aspirants of their own choice to address the core issues faced by the women at village and neighbourhood councils and even at tehsil level,” Riffat Basharat, the district nazima of the JI women wing, told reporters here on Thursday.

She said that the turnout of women voters remained low in the previous local government elections and this drive was launched to sensitise women to come out of their houses under the Islamic teaching to cast their votes.

“The women are not being given due importance in addressing social issues. And when the women will ensure the maximum participation in such elections they may get their rights,” she said, adding, “We will also hold sessions in light of Islamic teaching with contestants too.”