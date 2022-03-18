Power breakdown, gas suspension resented

PESHAWAR: Elders and political workers from Garhi Qamardin on the Kohat Road have warned of staging a protest and blocking the main Kohat Road if the power breakdown and load shedding of gas was not stopped within a week.

In a joint statement, a number of elders including present and former local government representatives, workers of different political parties and elders expressed anger at the suspension of power supply in the village from 8 am to 4 pm four days a week since the start of the winter months back. Besides, they said, there was load shedding after every two hours.

“This has made life miserable. We are going to block the main Kohat Road and the Ring Road if the situation did not improve in a week,” the elders of Garhi Qamardin stated in the joint statement.

They said there was no power breakdown in areas across the Ring Road and Kohat Road.

The elders added that only the residents of Garhi Qamardin suffer because they were peaceful and abide by the law.

They said the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) officials always said the repair work was going on and that was why we had to suspend the power supply.

However, they added, it had been happening for months and seemed to be an attempt to trouble the villagers in the name of repair.

“Besides, there is no natural gas available even during the cooking time. The situation was fine till a couple of years ago but now the people suffer daily due to suspension of gas supply,” they said in the statement.

The elders added the supply was suspended from the Ring Road daily only to torture the local populace.

They asked the elected lawmakers and Peshawar mayor to take notice of the situation and stop the injustice to the village by taking up the issue with the Pesco and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) heads before the people resorted to protest.

Meanwhile, the residents of Landi Arbab, Manakrao and other areas also warned against the power and gas breakdowns.