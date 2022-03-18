Athletics course for women officials

KARACHI: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is organising Pakistan Athletics 1st Women’s World Athletics Technical Officials Education & Certification System (TOECS) Level-I Course in collaboration of World Athletics (WA) from March 18-22 at the PSB Coaching Centre in Lahore.
Twenty women technical officials of the different associations and departments will participate in the course.
The purpose of the course is to enhance the number of women technical officials and to sharpen their skills and knowledge.
The enhancement of number of women technical officials will be helpful to conduct the National Athletics Championships in a most professional manner.
