Ramiz showers praise on Babar and co

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja Thursday showered massive praise on captain Babar Azam and his team for pulling off a brilliant draw in the second Test match at Karachi.

Babar Azam’s 196 and Mohammad Rizwan’s 104 not out helped Pakistan deny Australian victory and pulled off a thrilling draw on Wednesday.

Raja praised the team’s performance for their outstanding comeback. In a video shared by PCB, the chairman lauded the batting display and said that it was one of the best performances in Pakistan’s Test history.

“Some games put your integrity and will to the test. Pakistan pushed and rescued the Game for two days like we saw today. This was undoubtedly Pakistan’s best-ever bat effort in a crucial match,” Ramiz added.

He praised the immense concentration and patience of Pakistan players. “Australia applied immense pressure on Pakistan by putting up aggressive field settings, and they kept fighting till the very end. Pakistan also handed the pressure brilliantly in the dying moments, making this Test an epic contest,” he stated.