Sarfaraz, Imad out as Asif, Haris get maiden calls

KARACHI: Pakistan on Thursday called up left-arm spinner Asif Afridi and wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Haris for their limited-overs matches against Australia later this month.

Afridi, a spin-bowling allrounder, and Haris have been rewarded for their perfromances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

The 35-year-old Afridi took eight wickets in five matches for Multan Sultans in the T20 tournament.

Haris, 20, smashed 166 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 186.5 for Peshawar in the PSL and impressed with both bat and gloves.

“This is a reward for the hard work and consistent performances by Afridi and Haris in the domestic circuit,” Pakistan’s chief selector Mohammad Wasim said in a statement.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Imad Wasim, both out of form for a long time, have been ignored. The three-match One-day International series starts on March 29, with the second and third games scheduled for March 31 and April 2.

The ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League, a qualification round for the 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

The only T20 International is set for April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in both formats.

The limited overs matches are to be played in Rawalpindi but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering moving the venue to Lahore, with a final decision expected in the next few days.

Australia are currently playing a three-match Test series in their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

The series is tied at 0-0 after the first two Tests were drawn in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The third match starts in Lahore on Monday.

ODI squad: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

T20I squad: Babar Azam (capt), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir. —with input from agencies