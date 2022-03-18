Senseless struggle

Regrettably, all political parties are engaged in allegations and counter-allegations against each other, staking national solidarity and brushing aside the nation’s interests merely to serve their own political agendas. Any sensible person would certainly endorse Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s statement that all political parties must refrain from hostile activities because they are of no use to the country. It is all the more unfortunate that such activities are taking place around the time of Pakistan Day on March 23, especially since the country is to host the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on March 22-23. Instead of creating hostilities, both sides must reconcile. They should cancel all their ‘power shows’ and rallies to reduce the risk to citizen’s safety.

MZ Rifat

Lahore