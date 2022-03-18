Need for change

It is clear that not one of the country’s politicians cares about ordinary people. Our politicians spend a lot of money to get elected, then spend the next five years amassing wealth.
If Pakistan is to prosper, the system must be changed. Only those who can prove their wealth has been acquired legally should be allowed to stand for elections.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
Regrettably, all political parties are engaged in allegations and counter-allegations against each other, staking...
A number of Baloch students studying in universities and colleges in Punjab complain that they are being discriminated...
Unfortunately, the 9/11 attack and subsequent incidents put Muslims in a bad light. They were linked to almost all...
Despite the fact that Pakistan is a democratic country where people are supposed to be free to exercise their rights,...
The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution declaring March 15 to be the ‘International Day to Combat...
Crime has risen drastically in Karachi. Residents are not even able to use their mobile phones outside their homes....
Comments