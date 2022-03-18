 
close
Friday March 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Need for change

March 18, 2022

It is clear that not one of the country’s politicians cares about ordinary people. Our politicians spend a lot of money to get elected, then spend the next five years amassing wealth.

If Pakistan is to prosper, the system must be changed. Only those who can prove their wealth has been acquired legally should be allowed to stand for elections.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

Comments