A number of Baloch students studying in universities and colleges in Punjab complain that they are being discriminated against by the administration of their institutes. Some claim that they have been wrongfully expelled without proof of any misconduct. Moreover, at the time of admission, many are supposedly asked irrelevant questions regarding their political and ethnic backgrounds.
One hopes that no student ever has to face any discrimination in educational institutions in any part of the country as it is detrimental to their education.
Shakir Fazul
Hoshab
