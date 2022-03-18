Historic resolution

The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution declaring March 15 to be the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’. People from Pakistan in particular feel proud of this resolution as it was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC.

The UN resolution directs that highly visible events aimed at increasing awareness about curbing Islamophobia be arranged. One hopes that this will lead to some decrease in hate crimes against Muslims across the world.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore