Bickering babies

This refers to the news report ‘An important govt functionary and a powerful person’ (March 17). In the parliamentary system, the leader of the house and the leader of the opposition are two significant forces. Neither should shut out the other. The prime minister’s behaviour towards the opposition, however, is not conducive to the democratic functioning of the state. Everyone in parliament has been elected by the people and deserves to have his/her mandate respected. The opposition leaders, on the other hand, continue to refer to Imran Khan as a ‘selected’ prime minister. The critical situation Pakistan is in right now is a consequence of the immature attitudes of both sides.

As a result, the offer requesting the support of a ‘powerful person’ is certainly not an incomprehensible solution. Had our leaders shown some political maturity, there would be no need for a ‘government functionary’ and a ‘powerful person’ to come into play. However, things have not yet reached the point of no return and stability can be re-established. The need of the hour is to build a national consensus to avoid political chaos.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada