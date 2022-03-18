This refers to the article, ‘Good governance’ by Malik Muhammad Ashraf (March 13). If one observes the below-par development of Mansehra, one cannot help advocate for the creation of a separate province. There are numerous administrative problems of the city: shabby infrastructure, poor sanitation, unavailability of clean drinking water, poor healthcare, low literacy rate, potholes-ridden roads etc.

Creating new provinces is not an idea novel to Pakistan. India has created several new provinces since 1947 for the sole purpose of better governance. It is, after all, hard to understand the genuine grievances of people of Kohistan while sitting in Peshawar. Forming new provinces on an administrative basis with the backing of vibrant local governments, may allow people from remote areas to enjoy the same rights and privileges as those living close to the corridors of power.

Noman Waheed

Mansehra