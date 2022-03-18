IMC sales may fall 20pc in FY23

KARACHI: Although Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) order book is full till June, the company on Thursday however feared a 15-20 percent drop in FY2023 sales, citing a likely hike in car prices, higher interest rates, and auto financing curbs as major bumps in the road.

The assembler of Toyota cars in Pakistan revealed this in a corporate briefing session oraganised to update investors on current challenges faced by the company and is future outlook.

“Discussing the business outlook, management anticipates financial year 2023 to be a challenging year for the sector amid higher taxes, stringent measures on auto financing and rising cost pressures,” said Wasil Zaman, an auto sector analyst at JS Research.

“For IMC, management expects volumes to shrink by 15-20 percent during the next fiscal year.”

The sales volumes also dropped 32 percent in February, which the company said was due to plant maintenance shutdown for one week and a lesser number of days compared to January.

The automaker says volumes will increase in March.

Meanwhile, the company has also been pondering jacking up car prices by up to 12-13 percent soon.

“The price hike of around 12-13 percent is on the cards, which is expected to be announced soon,” said Muqeet Naeem, an analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“The company is discussing policies internally to keep the price hike to the new bookings only,” he said.

The reason for a likely price hike is cost pressure, which has increased substantially on account of the higher freight charges, rupee devaluation, and reversal in international commodity prices, according to the company. Vendors have also been facing delays in shipments due to the logistics problems globally.

The company is expected to be rolling out new hybrid vehicles before June 24 and it has already announced an investment of $100 million in hybrid vehicles under new Auto Policy 2021-26.