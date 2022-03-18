Gold rises Rs1,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,200 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs130,100 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,072 to Rs111,583. In the international market, gold rates increased by $17 to $1,942 per ounce.

Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,286. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,500 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.