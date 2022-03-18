PBC proposes plan for increasing dairy production, value-addition

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has proposed a ten-point plan to increase production and value-addition in the dairy sector across all provinces, which would also improve nutrition across the country.

According to a study titled ‘Modernizing the Dairy Sector: Making safe milk and its value-added products ubiquitously’, PBC conducted discussions with the stakeholders and secondary research.

It said that development of the dairy sector was not just important for the growth of Pakistan’s agricultural economy, but also to ensure that the people of the country were well-nourished. With just five percent of the total milk stock being currently processed, there was an opportunity to increase the availability of locally produced dairy products, it said. It recommended measures to increase the volume of milk being channelled through the formal supply-chain, curtail wastage and adulteration, and increase the production of value-added dairy products such as powdered milk which also helps alleviate seasonal milk shortage.

The study disclosed that of the total milk produced, only four percent (eight percent of the tradable milk) was pasteurised and UHT treated, while another one percent was used in the production of other value-added dairy products.

Improper storage and handling wastes around 15 percent of the total produced milk. Enforcement of pasteurisation laws on provincial leverl could reduce the wastage of milk, it added.

PBC presenting the recommendations called for conducting a national livestock census once every five years in order to formulate, implement and scale growth strategies that were more effective than those based on estimated data.

It proposed to restrict export of animal feed and its components, including maize and encourage its utilisation to make a balanced diet for animals in order to improve milk yield.

It recommended to ease import of animal vaccines by minimising documentation and time delays in completion of import procedures.

PBC suggested to increase import duty on milk powder and encourage dairy processing companies to produce it locally during the period of milk shortage. The imposition of import duties might be kept conditional on Pakistan first producing enough milk powder to sustain consumption in the summer months, it said.

It proposed to ensure the implementation of the pasteurisation law in Pakistan by establishing pasteurisation infrastructure at milk sourcing points in the rural areas to encourage dairy processing and reduce wastage of milk.

Calling for rolling-out a nation-wide FMD vaccination drive to improve animal productivity and milk production in Pakistan, it said the federal government, in coordination with the federating units, needs to ensure adequate availability and effective administration of animal vaccines across the country. PBC recommended to encourage consumption of pasteurised and UHT treated milk by carrying out awareness campaigns among the general public regarding the harmful effects of raw adulterated milk. To make this happen, consistent efforts were required by the federal and provincial governments to run such awareness campaigns through various mediums, it suggested.

Awareness creation was also needed regarding the environmental impact of the dairy sector to reduce GHG emissions that contribute to climate change. The provincial governments can create awareness regarding the environmental impact of dairy activities and encourage the sector to adopt mitigating measures. The provincial livestock departments’ advisory wing should run the awareness campaigns across the provinces through various mediums, it suggested.

PBC also recommended to provide subsidised financing to small and medium-sized farms to import high-yielding dairy breeds and for capital investments to set up large farms. Larger farm size will generate economies of scale for dairy farms. This would attract farm level investments in the sector and eventually increase milk production.

It suggested to formulate a National Dairy Plan to support implementation of suggestions across provinces. The plan should be implemented in phases over a period of 20 years. The phases should consist of a series of initiatives such as: improved breeding programmes and access to silage, control on sale of adulterated milk, establishment of milk collection centres and access to working capital financing. The proposed dairy plan should be formulated and implemented by the provincial livestock departments. The implementation of this plan would require consistent commitment by the present and future governments.