Warsak project contract award termed illegal

LAHORE: Federal Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has termed the award of contract for Warsak Hydropower Plant Rehabilitation Project by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to a joint venture consisting of foreign companies as illegal.

WAPDA awarded the “design, supply, dismantling and installation, testing and commissioning of hydro-electromechanical equipment and balance of plant” of Warsak project to a joint venture of Sunohydro and General Electric. In a decision on March 14, PPRA called the award a mis-procurement.

The major allegation as per the appellant, in this case, has been the fact that M/s Sinohydro was earlier declared as non-performing contractor by WAPDA and its contract was terminated for not carrying out work on 128MW Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project in violation of Section-III of Evaluation Criteria.

WAPDA was also accused of violation of Rule 35 by issuing a bid evaluation report and letter of acceptance to joint venture of Sunohydro and General Electric on the same day for rehabilitation of Warsak Hydropower Project.

M/s Andritz Hydro GmbH, the appellant, in this case, filed an appeal dated 12 November 2021 before the PPRA under Rule 48(7) of Public Procurement Rules 2004 against WAPDA. The appellant alleged that WAPDA while carrying out the procurement process titled as “Design, Supply, Dismantling and Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Hydro-Electromechanical Equipment and Balance of Plant related to Warsak Hydropower Plant Rehabilitation Project” has violated certain provisions of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004 and bidding documents. It was observed that WAPDA fumished a vague response instead of constituting GRC to address the grievances.

PPRA in its decision noted that the appellant failed to prove that it could be declared as the lowest evaluated or most advantageous bidder on the basis of merit. However, it adds, the violations of public procurement rules highlighted by the appellant were serious in nature and WAPDA failed to defend against the violations committed by it, and the subject procurement was mis-procurement.

WAPDA argued in the hearing that in the instant procurement, procurement guidelines of French Development Agency (AFD) would prevail, wherein WAPDA as an employer was competent to respond to the grievance rather than forwarding the same to the GRC.

M/s GE Sinohydro JV raised the questions regarding the maintainability of the subject appeal. Referring the performance failure in the contract for the Keyal Khwar Hydro-Power Project, JV clarified that M/s Sinohydro Corporation was not, but that Sinohydro Group Limited was part of the Sinohydro Hajveri JV.

Giving the background of the decision, sources said that WAPDA seemed to be involved in legalising an illegality by granting another contract to a contractor, which failed a previous project, causing billions of rupees loss due to non-performance.

WAPDA justified its act saying that the defaulting contractor went to the court after the termination of the previous contract and the authority concluded an out-of-court settlement where it was decided not to debar the contractor in future projects.

A former WAPDA official observed once a contractor failed to perform, international contractual norms required to be followed. Who authorised the authority to reach such an understanding behind the curtain with a failed contractor, which had already caused billions of rupee loss, and still counting? After all, WAPDA is dealing in public, not personal, money; how can it bargain with a failed contractor? What guarantee it has that it would perform in the next project? WAPDA needs to clarify all these points instead of hiding behind the out-of-court settlement excuse, he insisted.