FDI rises 6pc in 8 months

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Country's foreign direct investment (FDI) increased 6 percent to $1.257 billion in eight months of this fiscal year, the central bank data showed on Thursday.
In February, the FDI fell 34 percent to $91 million. It had stood at $137 million in the same month of last fiscal year.
The data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed China remained the largest investor with net direct investment of $385 million in July-February FY2022.
The United States remained the second largest investor with FDI of $175 million, compared with $84 million a year ago.
During July-February FY2022, the major investments were poured in the power sector ($430 million), followed by the financial business sector ($275 million) and communications sector ($185 million).
The biggest source of foreign investment in the country is China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as most of the projects under the first phase of CPEC have completed, pushing a need to start the second phase of the programme soon to attract FDI from China.
The increasing size of the current account deficit has become a major source of concern for the government that borrows more from bilateral, multilateral sources, and commercial creditors to finance the current account gap.
Besides a rise in exports, the government also needs to increase foreign investment. The FDI remained sluggish since fiscal year 2019/20. Its flows stood at $2.07 billion in FY2021, compared with $2.31 billion in the previous year.
