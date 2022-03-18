Rupee hits record low of 180.07 in interbank trade

KARACHI: The rupee dropped to a record low on Thursday as investors evaluate economic risks amid political unrest and uncertainty about next loan tranche by International Monetary Fund (IMF), traders and analysts said.

For a first, the local unit ended at 180.07 against the dollar in the interbank market, compared with Wednesday’s close of 179.44. It weakened by 0.35 percent against the greenback.

According to dealers, investors were seen calculating risks in case the IMF and Pakistani authorities didn’t reach an agreement regarding the next loan tranche.

“The rupee crossed the key psychological level of 180 to the dollar. It continued to struggle as the investors fear the next IMF tranche may be delayed, which would have consequences for the country’s economy,” said a foreign exchange trader.

“The volatile global commodity prices are also adding downward pressure to the local unit,” he added.

Investors are wary of a delay in the completion of the seventh review of the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility after the IMF raised questions about the merit of the PM Imran Khan’s fuel and electricity subsidy package and tax amnesty for the industrial sector.

The situation also aggravated following the submission of a no-confidence motion by the opposition parties to push the prime minister out of his office.

“The looming economic uncertainty is having its toll on the currency. There are concerns over the IMF next tranche, while commodity prices are still high, which would maintain pressure on import bill,” said Fahad Rauf, research head at Iqbal Ismail Securities Limited.

Analysts see Pakistani currency under pressure the coming days, while market participants are looking at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as how it intervenes in the market to defend the currency.

“The SBP does intervene in the market, but it has not been in favor of going all out to defend the currency. Hence, fundamentals would continue to drive the market,” Rauf said.

The central bank maintained a status quo in interest rates and kept it unchanged at 9.75 percent, despite a falling rupee, surging current account deficit and decreasing forex reserves.

In the open market also, the rupee closed at a fresh record low of 180.80 per dollar. It had settled at 180.70 in the previous session.