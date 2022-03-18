 
Friday March 18, 2022
Top Story

Blast from the past

By News Desk
March 18, 2022
LAHORE: Amid the no-trust noise, constitutional and moral stances are being resorted to. The ruling party loyalists are telling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s distractors to quit the assemblies, reminding them of the constitutional constraints on defection. However, they are forgetting Imran Khan’s televised address to the nation a year ago in which he had affirmed that voting him out was his party members’ democratic right if they thought he was incompetent.

On March 4, 2021, two days before voting on his confidence motion, the PM told the nation: “I am telling my members it is your democratic right, you can say we are not with Imran Khan. I will respect you.. It's okay (if you find that) I am not competent, raise your hands, I will move on to opposition.”

