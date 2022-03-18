PPP won’t take it lying down, warns Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has warned that an FIR [first information report] will be lodged against Prime Minister Imran Khan, his cabinet members and the Islamabad Police if the Punjab Police dared to invade the Sindh House in the federal capital.

“The federal ministers, who had been giving threats to invade the Sindh House, should keep in mind that the lawmakers belonging to the PTI were in Karachi. They were yet to reach Islamabad, and we are not under any kind of oath to remain gentle forever if you try to use force against any lawmaker,” he said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Warning the PTI government of a tit-for-tat response, Ghani said “the way you will treat our members (of National Assembly), we will treat your members in the same fashion.

“We will forcibly preventyour lawmakers if our legislators are stopped coercively. We will hold a gathering of millions of people in Islamabad after your similar public gathering in the federal capital, as any show of hooliganism and disorderly conduct on the part of the government will not be allowed,” he added.

The Sindh information minister said that days of the present federal government were numbered, and therefore the state personnel and agencies should not abide by its illegal orders. He said the government officials were duty-bound not to follow the illegal orders of the government high-ups as per their oath, as they had to face disciplinary action if they implemented the unauthorised directives of their superiors.

He said the MNAs had been lodging at the Sindh House in Islamabad after the police action at the Parliament Lodges that resulted in the detention of the two opposition lawmakers and misbehaviour with a senator. Moreover, the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Punjab had been directed by the rulers to lodge cases against the legislators who did not support Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the lawmakers belonging to the PPP, PMLN, and other opposition parties had opted to stay at the Sindh House for their safety and security. He said the PTI’s lawmakers who did not support Imran Khan anymore were also staying at the Sindh House.

Saeed Ghani said the legislators who stood with Imran Khan till the present day would also vote against the PM when voting would be held in the National Assembly on the no-confidence motion.

He said that several MNAs belonging to the ruling party had chosen not to come forward with an open show of opposition against the PM after the PTI had levelled false allegations against such dissident legislators and also threatened them with violence and attack.

Ghani said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, accompanied by the PTI legislators, met Aamir Liaquat at his house earlier in the day and later on, while talking to the media, the governor praised the MNA.

PTI MNA Aamir also later told journalists that he was neutral, and on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion he would make his decision. The Sindh minister said that PM’s exit from power had become certain as a large number of the lawmakers belonging to the PTI would vote against the PM on the day when voting would be held on the no-confidence motion.

He said the entire cabinet of Imran Khan would vote against PM if the federal ministers were given assurance by the opposition that they would be retained as the cabinet members after the dismissal of the PM.

He said the PTI lawmakers had not become hostile towards the PM all of a sudden, as they had started opposing Imran Khan since sometime back in the past as their speeches in the National Assembly were the testament to this fact.

Saeed Ghani advised Imran Khan to accept the reality that his days in power were numbered now. Also, Saeed Ghani termed the suggestion about governor’s rule in Sindh ‘madness’. He warned that if the federal government would do so, the PPP would teach them a lesson. He said it was not an easy task. He said suggesting imposition of governor’s rule in Sindh only because some PTI legislators were staying in the Sindh House was nothing but madness.

The minister said there was no constitutional basis for imposition of the governor’s rule in Sindh. “I want to say to Imran Khan that he had reached such a state due to advisors like Sheikh Rashid Ahmed,” he said.

He said if the imposition of governor’s rule was only on the basis of bad governance, then it should be imposed in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the federal government should also be sacked. “Sindh government is performing better than all the provincial governments,” he said.