Two youngsters drown in Moro

SUKKUR: Two youngsters drowned while swimming into a water pond near Moro in district Naushero Feroze on Thursday. The incident took place at the village Hout Khan Bahrani. The young boys were identified as 12-year-old Hamid S/o Imam Ali and 14-year-old Akhlaq s/o Khan Muhammad Bahrani. Local divers fished them out from the pond and shifted them to Moro hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.