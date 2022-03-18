Nine wounded over land feud in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Nine people were seriously injured over a land dispute between two families in Ghundi area here on Thursday. Local sources said when two families of Torkhel tribe opened fire on each other over land dispute, injuring Niaz Ali, Ziarat Khan, Fazal Akbar, Noor Saleem, Haya Gul, Gul Amin, Sifat, Latif and Daulat Khan.