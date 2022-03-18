Justice Mansoor stresses legislation for mentally challenged people

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has stressed making proper legislation for mentally challenged people.

Giving a keynote speech at a report launch here on Thursday at a local hotel to mark the first anniversary of the Safia Bano case judgment, which banned the execution of mentally ill prisoners in Pakistan, he said judges, who were not in touch with science, could not produce jurisprudence. The event was hosted by Justice Project Pakistan (JPP).

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said the Safia Bano case judgment had opened the gates for science to courtrooms. "As a judge, I feel it is a great verdict and before it there was no sensitivity towards mentally ill individuals in the system. It speaks about the basic concept of human dignity which encapsulates the notion that every person has inherent equal worth,” he added.

Meanwhile, the report titled “Trapped Inside: Mental Illness and Incarceration” was launched in collaboration with Monash University Australia, which aims to inform domestic and international stakeholders about the shortfalls in existing legal frameworks and systemic flaws that compound the plight of the people with intellectual disability in Pakistan's criminal justice system.

The launch included a panel discussion, with panelists such as Professor Dr. Mowadat Rana, who served as amicus curiae in the case, as well as NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha, Sindh IG Prisons Kazi Nazeer Ahmed and Additional Advocate General Barrister Qasim Chohan.

Bryce Hutchesson, the interim Australian High Commissioner, said that it was not only a landmark judgment for Pakistan but also the whole world. NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha said that mentally ill people were at the bottom of the ladder in our society. She said that there was no redress for mental health in the country, adding that if it was the situation for ordinary citizens, imagine what the state of incarcerated individuals was.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Qasim Chohan said the verdict sensitises everyone to the plight of mentally ill persons in the justice system.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had made a landmark decision by commuting the death sentences of two mentally ill death row prisoners, Kanizan Bibi and Imdad Ali, barring the execution of individuals who are mentally ill as well as setting key safeguards for the defendants on the death row. The JPP report highlights that the defendants often remain undiagnosed, unable to adequately participate in their defence and are sentenced harshly as trial courts remain unaware of the legal frameworks that exist to protect them. Sarah Belal, Executive Director of JPP, said the verdict was a huge milestone for Pakistan’s human rights jurisprudence. She hoped the directives in the judgement would be implemented in all provinces.