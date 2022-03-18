Preparations for no-trust against CM Usman Buzdar also underway

LAHORE: After the stage seems all set for voting on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran in the last week of March, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly has also started preparing the requisition to convene the session in which the no-trust motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be moved.

Sources said the requisition had more than 150 signatures of the MPAs hailing from both the PMLN and the PPP. There were reports that the government was mulling to impose governor’s rule if the PMLQ parts ways with the ruling PTI, added sources. Legally, if a requisition is submitted, then the speaker is bound to convene the session within 14 days.