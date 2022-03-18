Age limit to appear in Grade IX exams reduced to 12 years

KARACHI: In an important development, the age limit for appearing in Grade IX examination has been reduced from 14 years to 12 years across the country.

It was decided at the 171st meeting of the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen held on Thursday at Nathia Gali under the chair of Sargodha Board of Education Chairman Kausar Raees.

The meeting also allowed private candidates to appear in the matriculation science examinations only after the matter of participation in the intermediate was decided by the committee.

The meeting also approved the appointment of Chairman Inter-Board, Karachi, Prof Saeeduddin, as Chairman Sports Committee. It was also decided that the board would provide writers to blind candidates during the examinations rather than allowing such candidates to manage their own writers.

Besides, a committee, which was formed to consider allowing engineering students to take examination of medical subjects, will present its report in the next meeting. In the meeting, all the universities were barred from conducting matriculation, intermediate and diploma examinations except the Allama Iqbal Open University and Karakoram University.